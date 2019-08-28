Dannevirke's three-month-long Spring Festival gets under way on Sunday.

The festival has been revived by Dannevirke Community Board which took over the event after it dropped off the calendar.

Chairman Ross MacDonald and his team have been extremely proactive in putting together a programme of 45 events over three months from September 1-November 30.

A brochure is being delivered to each Dannevirke and district letterbox and a monthly list of events will be published in the Bush Telegraph.

Kicking off the festival is the Spring Showcase presented by Amy MacDonald's Evolve Performing Arts Centre at the Dannevirke Town Hall.

Each year Evolve holds a Spring Showcase in loving memory of dance teacher Joan Irvine. It's always held on September 1, Miss Irvine's birthday.

Every year at the conclusion of the Royal Academy (ballet) exams Miss Irvine would present her pupils to family and friends where they would show excerpts of their year's work.

Evolve continued this tradition with the first showcases being held in the Fountain Theatre. It wasn't long before the venue became too small for the audience numbers and a move was made to the Town Hall.

The programme now includes tap, hip-hop, contemporary and jazz dance as well as ballet which remains the most popular genre in terms of numbers.

The recital kicks off a month that is packed with all sorts of entertainment and promotions.

The next event on the calendar is a Spring into Spring promotion week at Activate Gym running from Monday to Sunday.

On Saturday, September 7 Dannevirke Bridge Club will hold the Marlene Paewai charity event at 2pm in the Bridge Club Hall in High St.

That evening the Dannevirke Viking Choir will perform its Spring Concert at the Fountain Theatre at 7pm.

The Elske Centre will welcome visitors to an open day on Tuesday, September 10 at the St John's Church Hall between 10am and 2pm.

Next on the calendar for September is the annual Kapa Haka Festival at the Dannevirke Town Hall, held over two days, Thursday and Friday, September 12 and 13. Performances will be held from 9am through till 3pm.

Friday, September 13 is also the first day of the two-day reunion marking the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Dannevirke Highland Pipe Band. This kicks off at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club at 7pm with registrations and a get-together.

The following day a street march will be held, starting from the Fountain Theatre. That evening there will be an official dinner and haggis ceremony.

Wai Splash Community Pool is the venue for the next event on the calendar. This will be a fun day on Sunday, September 15 between 10am and 4pm with inflatable toys, boats and spot prizes.

On Thursday, September 15 a Memory Walk will be held, starting from the Town Hall. This is held by Alzheimers New Zealand. Following the walk lunch and entertainment will be held. There will also be a display by the Dannevirke Hearing Association.

The town's settlers will be remembered on Saturday, September 21 at 2pm with a walk through the Settlers' Cemetery in Dagmar St.

That evening The Krugels will perform Jewish folk music at The Old Dairy Factory in Norsewood.

The district's schools contribute to the month's activities on Thursday, September 26 when the Dannevirke primary schools aerobic festival is held in the Town Hall, starting at 6pm.

At 7pm Dannevirke High School will hold a talent quest in the school hall.

Rounding out the month's events will be the Country Carnival Market at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds between 10am and 1pm.