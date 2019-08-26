Firefighters are continuing to battle to contain a fire in a house on Milton Rd, Bluff Hill, Napier.

Fire services were called to the scene on Tuesday around 11.12am after a neighbour heard windows and flames began to "shoot out" of the building, neighbours near the cordon said.

Three fire crews were at the scene trying to dampen down the two-storey building, which was still smouldering, with occassional black smoke, an hour later.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said they were "busy trying to put it out".

Milton Road, Napier Tce and Harvey Rd were blocked off, with neighbours unable to return to their homes.

Ambulance did not attend the incident as no injuries were reported.

