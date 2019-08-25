

Cloudy skies will kick off the week for Hawke's Bay but things are only going to get better, MetService says.

MetService Meteorologist Andy Best said that from Sunday night and most of Monday will see cloudy skies and partial showers gather.

"Sunday through to Monday morning will see cloud build and partial showers appear and heading into Monday evening strong northwesterly gusts will be coming in," Best said.

Temperatures will be sitting around 9 degrees for the next couple of nights with highs during the day of 15 and 17 degrees.

But as the sun comes back out the temperatures will be heading the opposite way with a few cooler days ahead.

"There looks to be an improving trend from Tuesday onwards," Best said.

"Heading into Tuesday afternoon the sun looks to be coming back out for most of the week but you can expect temperatures to be sitting a little cooler with overnight lows for Tuesday and Wednesday sitting around 6-7 degrees."

But he said that everything looks set for a stellar weekend ahead.

"With the sun coming out everything looks to create a great weekend of weather ahead for Hawke's Bay."