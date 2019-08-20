It's finally happening - ridesharing giant Uber is coming to Hawke's Bay.

The San Francisco-based company said it will launch its services in Rotorua, Taupō, Napier-Hastings, New Plymouth, Palmerston North and Nelson in October, taking its number of operating cities in this country to 14.

Uber already operates in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown and Dunedin. It first launched in New Zealand in May 2014.

Uber New Zealand country manager Amanda Gilmore said the launch into the new cities would give more Kiwis access to "convenient and affordable transport".

"Uber is nearly doubling our city portfolio overnight. It's a bold but well-researched move designed to create more transport choice while deepening the earning opportunities for New Zealanders on both the North and South islands."

Gilmore said the company had "faith in NZ as a market that can succeed in the world of ridesharing".

"We've already got six and a half thousand partners in New Zealand, most of them supplementing their income with part time work on the platform.

"We anticipate more will follow, extending further opportunities to even more New Zealanders who are looking for another way to support their families by driving on weekends and in peak tourist seasons."

She added that New Zealand was already leading the way in new transport options with Wellington the first city in the Asia Pacific to embrace JUMP e-scooters.

"Now more Kiwis will get the chance to get around their cities in a safe and cost effective way."