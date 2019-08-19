Napier Port is officially on the sharemarket.

A bell was rung at a ceremony at the port this morning, signifying its arrival on the NZX.

The event included speeches from Napier Port Chairman Alasdair MacLeod, NZX Chief Executive Mark Peterson, Hawke's Bay Regional Council Chairman Rex Graham and Napier Port Chief Executive Todd Dawson.

The Port is the second new equity IPO to list this year after cannabis research company Cannasouth's debut in June.

Advertisement

The Initial Public Offering raised $234m earlier this month, which will bee used to pay off debt and build and new wharf.

NZX representative Philke Flitcroft holds the bell. Photo / Paul Taylor

Shares cost $2.60, with 20% being allocated to Hawke's Bay locals.

Of the eligible Port employees, 97 per cent took up the priority offer.

On listing, Napier Port will be 90 per cent New Zealand-owned.

Scaling across all investor groups was required.

As a result of the issue, the port's current owner, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council, will see its holding fall to 55 per cent.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council authorised Napier Port to sell up to 45% of the port in June, after a in principal decision was made after three days of hearings in December.

MORE TO COME