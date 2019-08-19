A dusting of snow is set to linger on some of Hawke's Bay's most high-altitude roads, with drivers urged to keep vigilant.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said there was a possibility of more snow and ice on the Napier–Taupo Rd overnight.

"With the wetter weather conditions there have been and the cold temperatures, the roads could be a bit icy in the area," he said.

Even though the sun is set to return some of the snow and ice could hang around due to the continuing cold, Hines said.

"The cold temperatures will continue which could keep some of that snow and ice hanging around.

"Temperatures are expected to be below zero overnight for the next couple of days in most of Hawke's Bay and expected to be colder in the hills."

The weather is set to get warmer later in the week, coming back up to lows of 2-3 degrees.

The conditions are set to get worse with rain to hit most of the North Island later in the week.