

Heretaunga Kindergarten Association's (HKA) general manager is "very disappointed" a liquor store is set to open around the corner from a kindergarten, in spite of strong opposition.

The Hastings District Licensing Committee granted an off-licence to Parizara Ltd, which will operate a bottle store known as The Merchant from a shop at 908 Heretaunga St East.

The store will be just around the corner from Parkvale Kindergarten.

HKA general manager Fiona Mason said they opposed the off-licence application for the liquor store, made by Rajiv Kumar, because they felt it would pose a risk to kids, parents, and families.

"It will be in close proximity to a supermarket and Four Square that both currently provide liquor sales and is therefore not required.

"It will be within close proximity to a kindergarten, increasing traffic flow and increased danger for parents dropping and picking up children.

"It poses an increased risk of people driving in the area under the influence of alcohol and potentially endangering children and families accessing the kindergarten or residential properties.

"We are disappointed in the decision and we do not feel another liquor store is needed in the area."

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre also opposed the application and her evidence covered international, national, and local studies and documents which highlighted harm that alcohol can cause, linking density and availability and vulnerability factors.

Statistics were highlighted showing alcohol related harm in Hastings generally and in Akina specifically.

Her evidence also showed Hastings exhibited a high level of hazardous drinking (one in four compared with one in five nationally) and that violent offending in Hastings is higher than the national average.

She produced information from a Hastings central survey in 2015 (which included Akina residents) and showed 56.3 per cent of residents surveyed would like fewer bottles stores and 40.9 per cent of residents surveyed wanted the number of bottle stores to stay the same.

The committee noted a Hastings bottle store had closed which meant there would be the same number of bottle stores, if the application was approved.

After considering the application, as lodged and the evidence provided on behalf of the applicant and by the objectors, the committee was satisfied the statutory criteria which the committee was bound to consider could be met and the application was granted, subject to conditions including - alcohol may be sold only certain days and during certain hours.

The conditions included that there shall be no picture display advertising of alcohol products on the outside of the building and that the whole premises be designated as "Supervised".

Rajiv Kumar was unavailable for comment on Friday. He told Stuff he expected the store to open in about three months' time because the building "needed a lot of work".

"We are definitely going to follow every single condition of the law and the rules contained in the decision," said Kumar, who had been in the liquor industry for 11 years.

"We would like to invite anyone with any concerns to come and meet us and talk with us. We want to work with the community."