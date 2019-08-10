The holder of a Lotto Strike ticket sold in Napier has become the winner of the biggest prize in Saturday night's draw.

With no claimants to the Powerball first division pool of over $9 million nor the $1 million Lotto first division prize, the biggest win was the $600,000 Lotto Strike 4 prize for a ticket sold at the Countdown Carlyle Supermarket agency in Napier, with the numbers 23, 8, 34 and 31, the first four numbers out in order in Draw No 1880 in the nationwide gamble now into it 33rd year.

No one had the Lotto first division numbers 8, 12, 17, 23, 31 and 34. The Bonus number was 40 and the Powerball number 8. It was the second time in a row there had been no Lotto Division 1 winner.

The next biggest prize was the $21,357 to each of 12 winners in Lotto division 2 (any 5 Lotto numbers plus the Bonus number), while the next biggest prize in the draw was $1968 to each of 23 Powerball third division winners (any 5 Lotto numbers plus the Powerball number).

A Lotto NZ media release says the Powerball has "rolled over" to Wednesday when the jackpot will be $10 million, while the Lotto first division will again be $1 million.

The last time to the Powerball was struck was on July 20 with a $16 million windfall ticket sold in Auckland, claiming a further $500,000 for a half-share share of the Lotto first division prize.