A Hawke's Bay senior biosecurity advisor has been elected as president of the New Zealand Biosecurity Institute.

Alice McNatty has succeeded Waikato pest management officer Darion Embling who stepped down from the role in July.

Embling said McNatty experience of pest plant management and in engaging communities on the wider issue of invasive species were key qualities which secured her the presidency.

McNatty said the past few years had been significant for the institute.

"The government has announced its initiative to make New Zealand predator-free by 2050, and released its guiding document for biosecurity until 2025.

"As well, the unwanted establishment of plant diseases kauri dieback and myrtle rust and the sustained control efforts to eradicate the cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis have tested biosecurity workers nationwide as they have come together to manage the diseases' further spread.

"All this on top of Institute members' efforts to control legacy pests such as gorse, broom, rabbits and possums, among many other unwanted organisms.

"The Institute wants to engage the young people of New Zealand in what we do, and encourage the hunger and passion they have to learn how they can help to protect and enhance our natural environment.

"Targeting our young people is crucial.

"It has an immediate flow-on effect through families and the community."

Previously, McNatty was the institute's national secretary.