Work on the controversial $41m Napier Aquatic Centre will not continue until a court case has been completed, following an agreement by both parties.

The Friends of the Onekawa Aquatic Centre (the Society) took Napier City Council to court over the consultation process on the new pool, planned to be built on a site at the corner of Tamatea and Prebensen Drives.

NCC originally hoped to continue work on the pool while the court case is being heard, but have come to an agreement with the Society preventing them from entering a contract to start design and construction work until the case is over.

Preparatory earthworks and the resource consent process to are allowed to continue.

The agreement was presented to the High Court on Monday afternoon, and an oral judgment made on Tuesday morning confirming the agreement.

Martin Williams, Lawyer for the Society, said the work which can be done is essentially reversible.

"This was vital from the society's point of view to ensure that the horse hasn't bolted and work progressed to far before we get a final judgment from the court."

"In the meantime the Society has agreed to the council progressing it's resource consent application for the new swimming pool complex."

"The Society has also agreed to the council doing preparatory Earthworks on the Prebensen Drive site, which would be needed for any form of development on that land, whether or not the pool complex goes ahead."

A spokesperson for Napier City Council said in practice, the agreement allowed work to continue on the pool.

"In practice, this means that scheduled work can continue with the resource consent process, preloading earthworks and the evaluation of tenders received and acceptance of the preferred tenderer by Council."

"NCC has agreed that a contract with a successful tenderer will not be entered into until after a decision is released on the full hearing for the legal challenge, which will be held on Monday 30 September."

NCC will make no further comment while the case in progressing.

The new pool has proved controversial both within the council and the community.

It was orginially consulted on during the councils Long Term Plan process, with 51 per cent of submitters in favour of the $41.3 million new pool.

49 per cent of submitters were in favour of upgrading the aquatic centre site at Onekawa, at a cost of $20.2 million.

The Long Term Plan, which included the new pool complex, passed 8 votes to 5.

In October 2018, council was presented with a petition with over 7000 signature, asking for Council to save the Onekawa site.

In December six councillors called for an extraordinary meeting of council, asking for the pool to be re-consulted on, which lost 7 votes to 6.

In April this year, council agreed to the conditions of the tender, with the original vote 6-6, giving acting Mayor Faye White the deciding vote.

The tender process closed earlier this month.

The court case will be heard over three days in the Wellington High Court, from September 30-October 2.