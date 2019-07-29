It's been a big week for Dannevirke's newest centenarian John Bray who celebrated his milestone with friends and family over several days.

A party was held on Friday at Eileen Mary Residential Care Centre for family members and fellow residents.

Afternoon tea and entertainment followed the cake cutting and family photographs.

On Saturday more than 100 family and friends of Bray gathered at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club for a second birthday party.

Mayor Tracey Collis, Dannevirke and Districts RSA president Roly Ellis, Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club president Peter Shaw and Stalky Law on behalf of the Dannevirke branch of the New Zealand Foundation for the Blind spoke at the function, congratulating Bray on reaching such a milestone.

There followed more cake cutting and entertainment, this time a flash mob performance by Lions Pride, the singing group from Dannevirke Host Lions Club.

But Bray stole the show when he gave a faultless performance on his accordion to his guests and thoroughly enjoying very minute of it.

Bray bought his first accordion in around 1934 and has played it regularly since.

Among the guests at Saturday's functions was 98-year-old Bonnie Bodley who has been a friend of Bray's since he moved into the street as the Bodley family when Bray was around 10 years old.

The club was an appropriate venue for the party. Bray lived nearby in Tennyson St for around 48 years and most days would head to the club at 4pm for a game of pool and a handle.

In recognition of his club membership Shaw presented Bray with a tankard in honour of his 100th birthday.

Bray has been a resident of Eileen Mary for the past seven years where he enjoys the company of the residents and visitors.

He also enjoys listening to talking books from the Foundation for the Blind or easy listening music, particularly country music.

Bray's daughter Joan McIntyre said the celebrations went wonderfully well and were thoroughly enjoyed.