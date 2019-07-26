

Rugby fans can expect a bit of art deco flair in Wellington this weekend as a deco-styled bus makes its way to the capital.

Mark Scofield, who runs Double Decker Transport, is taking his fourth bus trip down to the capital for the city's annual mid-year test match against the Springboks.

"There have been some good games over the years with France and even the Lions a couple of years ago which has to be one of the best atmospheres yet, even if it was pouring with rain and Sonny Bill got sent off," Scofield said.

"We went to the Wales game first and being our first trip you sort of test the waters on how it goes and although it went great we added an extra day to the schedule after that because going down on Saturday and back up on Sunday is pretty trying."

Advertisement

The bus headed off on Friday spending the day journeying down to Wellington visiting at various spots on the way and then spending the Saturday at Weta Workshop before heading off to the big game against the Springboks.

The busful of 26 is made up mainly All Black fans, tagging along is one lonely Springboks supporter.

"There is one guy on the bus who is our token South African so we have a massive New Zealand flag hanging from the back of the bus and at the bottom a little South African one."

Scofield says that he always sees a range of people on the trips with the odd few returning the next year.

"We have six people on this trip who have done it before but most years we get a lot of new people and they all say they will be back for next year's trip," he said.

As for the game Scofield hopes the boys will be able to get a decent challenge from the Boks' heading into the World Cup.

"As a kiwi we always want them to win but I hope they get a real test and actually challenged before the World Cup."