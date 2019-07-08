Artwork, new splash pad features, a flying fox and a giant acorn are all aspects being incorporated into the new playground at Cornwall Park.

The earthworks have kicked off for the development, with initial steps including removing play equipment which no longer meets health and safety standards.

The wheelchair accessible Liberty Swing will be relocated to Frimley Park.

The next step will see new play equipment bought in, including a 10 metre high acorn tower, a junior play area, monkey bars, slides, a tunnel, trampolines, spinners and more.

A redwood tree will be removed and transformed into a pou by local artist Thompson Hokianga.

Friends of Cornwall Park spokesperson Marina Dinsdale said the group is delighted to see the work commencing.

The work is estimated to be completed by mid-December, just in time for summer.