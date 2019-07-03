

A group of senior Flaxmere College students have planned, prepared and cooked a three-course meal for Swansea Village Flats as part of the school's "enrichment" programme.

The meal menu included roasted pumpkin soup and rewana bread, honey soy chicken drumstick, sliced ham on bone, mashed potato, peas, carrots, stuffing ball, gravy and apple crumble and cream.

Principal Louise Anaru-Tangira said approximately 25 students from Year 11 to 13 participated in the programme.

Students opt to participate in an alternative course of learning for two days and these students opted for a hospitality service to the community course, Anaru-Tangira says.

Students were drawn to this particular course as they felt it was a great way to give back to the community and were excited to be able to feed local kaumatua, she added.

"All our Year Senior 11-13 students are participating in an enrichment programme this week to explore potential career pathways and to build on their current strengths, interests and aspirations."

The meal was delivered to all 68 residents at the flats and the college students and staff were available to help deliver them to residents who may not be able to collect in person.

"Service to our community is an ongoing priority for our school, with many projects completed across the curriculum.

"This is the first time we have offered this particular type of service to our community. Service is a key component in growing great leaders for our future."

The reason for the meals being delivered to Swansea Village Flats was because it is the local community retirement facility, she said.

"We like to support our local community and will continue to look for more organisations and groups that we can support in the future.

"Earlier this term our hospitality students made and delivered some muffins to Flaxmere Age Concern.

"This was very well received and the students enjoyed the experience of giving back to our kaumatua and kuia in the community."

The hospitality course at the school was "highly innovative with cutting edge cuisine", she said.

"We benefit from business and community partnerships to provide contextualised learning so that students can have real-life experiences within the industry.

"Service projects such as this provide meaningful and relevant learning for our students and foster a sense of pride from giving service to others."