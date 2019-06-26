A spur-of-the-moment decision to take on a fundraising challenge has earned the SPCA Waipukurau Centre a whopping $6000 and SPCA Waipukurau inspector Renee Hickey topping a national fundraising campaign by jumping out of a perfectly good plane.

Hickey was inspired to take on the challenge - Jump to the Rescue - after dealing with a case of eight puppies dumped and left to die on the side of Farm Rd, Waipukurau.

The pups were found in a fish-bin on the side of the road. When they were taken to the SPCA Waipukurau Centre they were emaciated, flea and worm-ridden.

Hickey said the volunteers who dealt with the pups that morning were in tears, and the vet who examined the pups said they were in such bad condition a cold night on the side of the road could have killed them.

Police were contacted and the fish-bin taken to be fingerprinted, but as yet no one has been identified.

The next day, still upset about the case, Hickey spotted the SPCA national fundraising challenge and decided she would make the leap ... a sponsored tandem skydive to raise money, specifically with the dumped puppies in mind.

Hickey set her target high - and challenged other national SPCA officials to beat it.

If she raised $5000 she would get her skydive for free and if she was the highest fundraiser the jump would be captured on video.

To her surprise and delight, CHB people pulled out all the stops and Hickey was the highest fundraiser nationally.

Her main aim, though, was to gain the funds for the Waipukurau centre and "show everyone that despite the heartless dumping of those puppies, most CHB people are incredibly caring and we live in one of the best, most supportive places in the country".

"When I meet up with other SPCA officials I am always bragging about our region and this amazing result proves how fantastic CHB and our SPCA supporters are. I feel absolutely overwhelmed with the huge amount of support from far and wide. It is so, so humbling that so many people are willing to support me and my cause. It actually brings tears to my eyes."

Hickey had not skydived before, but was keen to give it a go.

"On the day, I got to go first ... I jumped with instructor Dan Atkinson, who was awesome. We sat on the floor by the door which was a bit scary, but there was worse to come. I totally thought I was going to die as we fell out the door.

"I loved the free fall but I didn't like spinning beneath the parachute. It's the weirdest, coolest thing I've ever done. I'm glad I've done it but don't think I'll do it again.

"Thanks to everyone who helped with the challenge - we proved that CHB is the best, and you donated more than $6000 to our animals in need. I can't thank you enough."