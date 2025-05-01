Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd and Christian Lovelink operations manager Ian Jones gear up for the annual blanket drive.

Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd and Christian Lovelink operations manager Ian Jones gear up for the annual blanket drive.

With winter fast approaching, a local initiative is once again rallying support to help vulnerable families stay warm.

Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd has launched her annual blanket drive in partnership with charity Christian Lovelink, which supported over 1000 families last year.

From May 5 to May 9, community members are encouraged to drop off clean, pre-loved or new blankets to her office at 129 Queen St East, between 9am and 4pm.

“Winter is tough for many families,” Wedd told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“Last year, we were overwhelmed with the generosity of the public. We even had wool companies from the South Island get in touch to donate pure wool blankets. The message got out far and wide, which was so heartening.”