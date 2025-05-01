Advertisement
Blanket drive returns to warm Hawke’s Bay families this winter

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd and Christian Lovelink operations manager Ian Jones gear up for the annual blanket drive.

With winter fast approaching, a local initiative is once again rallying support to help vulnerable families stay warm.

Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd has launched her annual blanket drive in partnership with charity Christian Lovelink, which supported over 1000 families last year.

From May 5 to May 9, community members are encouraged to drop off clean, pre-loved or new blankets to her office at 129 Queen St East, between 9am and 4pm.

“Winter is tough for many families,” Wedd told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“Last year, we were overwhelmed with the generosity of the public. We even had wool companies from the South Island get in touch to donate pure wool blankets. The message got out far and wide, which was so heartening.”

Christian Lovelink helped over 1000 families between March 2024 and March 2025, distributing about 14,000 items, including beds, furniture, and more than 1000 blankets and duvets, with the blanket drive support.

Operations manager at Christian Lovelink Ian Jones said the support was “critical”, especially as the need continues to grow.

“One of our biggest referrers is the Child Health Team in Hawke’s Bay. Roughly 10% of the families that we help have been referred to us by them,” he said.

“The families we’re helping can’t necessarily afford to buy blankets to keep their children warm.”

Wedd said her office collected hundreds of blankets last year and hopes more will be donated this time.

“We are encouraging people to bring in their spare blankets.”

