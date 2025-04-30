Carefully managing this discharge is critical for us, as it is both a legal and environmental responsibility.

In partnership with the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC), we are exploring the development of the Ahuriri Regional Park – a project aimed at filtering and polishing Napier’s stormwater before it enters the estuary.

This park will also help improve water quality, contributing to the restoration of the mauri (lifeforce) of this important taonga (treasure).

The land designated for the park was once zoned for heavy industry, a far less suitable option for such a sensitive ecosystem.

This project offers an opportunity to transition the land for ecological restoration, reducing pollution risks and creating passive recreational spaces for the public to enjoy nature responsibly.

The Ahuriri Regional Park is a collaboration between Mana Ahuriri, the HBRC, and the Napier City Council, with a joint committee overseeing its development.

A technical advisory group, including experts from various fields such as engineering, the Department of Conservation (DoC), Hawke’s Bay Airport, and avian specialists, is also helping shape the plan.

Furthermore, key stakeholders, including landowners and advocacy groups, have provided valuable input to the draft master plan.

The Ahuriri Regional Park project also creates passive recreational spaces for the public to enjoy nature responsibly. Photo / NCC

While there are challenges ahead, we are addressing important concerns.

Some areas are sensitive wildlife habitats, and the master plan is ensuring public access is carefully managed to protect birdlife.

Additionally, the risk of bird strikes at Hawke’s Bay Airport, a critical strategic asset, is being mitigated with expert avian management.

Another consideration is the invasive tube worm species (Ficopomatus enigmaticus) in the estuary. We are ensuring the park development does not exacerbate this issue, protecting the delicate balance of the estuary’s ecosystem.

This project is about working smarter: improving stormwater management, restoring habitats, and safeguarding the estuary for future generations.

As Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise notes, the design concepts for the $20 million-plus project are in their very early stages.

A public meeting about the park is being held on Saturday. Photo / Napier City Council

“We are asking the community what they think in really broad terms, what they would like to see here and what is a nice-to-have but could possibly be added at a later stage or left out completely.

“We are also looking at public/private partnerships during this phase.”