Native species in Hawke's Bay are about to get a new home, with a new wetland at Waitangi almost ready to go.

It's just missing one ingredient: water.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council spokesman Russell Engelke said it was great to see the wetland almost completed.

"Now that it's built and ready we're going to flood this area, on purpose. It should take around two months.

Advertisement

"We'll be monitoring the water levels the entire time to make sure it's going to plan."

The 15ha wetland sits just north of Clive near Hastings, next to the existing 6ha Horseshoe Wetland created by the regional council.

The new wetland at Waitangi. Photo / HBRC

It is in the flood plain of the Tūtaekurī and Ngaruroro rivers.

Two hundred locals helped make the site a reality, with 3000 native trees planted at a community planting day in June.

It will become a haven for native fish and birdlife and has been designed by leading experts in wetland habitat construction and fish passage.

It was funded by Te Wai Mauri Trust - contributing Te Wai Māori funding, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc, Napier Port, and Hawke's Bay Regional Council which manages the project for the long term.