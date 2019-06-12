A trial is underway for a Napier businessman charged with obtaining sexual services from a sex worker under the age of 18.

The man, who has interim name and occupation suppression, appeared in the Napier District Court today before Judge Michael Crosbie on one charge of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 years, under the Prostitution Reform Act.

The alleged sexual offending dates back to a period between August and September in 2006 in Napier, and involved a girl then aged 16.

In New Zealand, 16 is the age of consent.

However, it is illegal in NZ to obtain sexual services from a person aged under 18.

It is expected the trial will last two days.

