Milton Naylor, from Milton Andrews Hair Design, was the fan favourite at the Havelock North Business Association's annual awards on Friday night.

More than 200 people including Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst attended the event at The Blyth Performing Arts Centre, at Iona College.

The public were able to vote on Facebook and Instagram for their favourite retailers and service providers in several categories. Both voting and ticket sales were up on previous years.

Thirty six of Havelock North's businesses were recognised for their decades of hard work that have continued to contribute towards the growth and prosperity of the Village. These awards are for businesses that have achieved decade milestones from 10 years to 150 years.

This year the newest Village business, Little and Fox was chosen as a favourite, and St Columba's church was recognised for its 150 years in the Village.

Hastings District councillor Damon Harvey presented the award to a St Columba's representative.

The owners of Blue Moon Collection were given special recognition with a bouquet of flowers for their 20 years in the Village, as this year they passed the business into new hands.

The "Show the Love" award for the person who gives the best service (a category that allows business staff to be a part of the awards) went to Naylor.

Nominated and chosen by the public, judges said Naylor personified the brand "Love the Village" and was an ambassador for Havelock North.

Hazelhurst presented the award and a bouquet to Naylor.

Havelock North Business Association president Jane Mackersey said the awards were exemplified by an increase in local sales and a strong visitor market.

HNBA Favourite Awards Categories:

Favourite Village General Retailer – Wardini Books

Favourite Fashion (clothing and shoes) Retailer – Papillon

Favourite Giftware/Homeware/Specialty Retailer – Little and Fox

Favourite Village Hospitality establishment – dine in – Piku

Favourite Village Hospitality establishment – takeaway – Namaskar

Favourite Village Food and/or Beverage Supplier – Advintage

Favourite Health & Fitness (incl. health care providers) – Gilmours Havelock North

Favourite Hair and Beauty – Milton Andrews Hair Design

Favourite Tradies (incl. Motor vehicle services) – BP 2 Go Millward Motors

Favourite Community Asset/Group (incl. schools, childcare & events) – Havelock North Volunteer Fire Brigade

Favourite Accommodation – Porters Boutique Hotel

Favourite Tourism – Birdwoods Gallery & Sweet Shop

Favourite Service Provider – Havelock North Tyre & Alignment

Favourite Small-Medium business (less than 10 employees) – Event Cinema - Havelock North

Favourite medium-Large business (greater than 10 employees) – Driving Miss Daisy

"Show the Love" award for the person who gives the best service (a category that allows business staff to be a part of the awards) – Milton Naylor, Milton Andrews Hair Design

Longevity Awards

10 Years

Bay Blue

Driving Miss Daisy – Havelock North

Edges Art + Framing

Flight Centre - Havelock North

Havelock North Community Patrol

Havelock North Tyre and Alignment

Hunt & Seek

Milton Andrews Hair Design

Mogul

Peak Appearance

Pipi Café

Poppies – Havelock North

Red Consulting Group

Salsa Fashion Boutique

Tumu ITM Building Centre

20 Years

Advintage

Blue Moon Collection

Craggy Range

Revolution Bikes

Rose & Shamrock Village Inn

Havelock North Motor Lodge

Endsleigh Cottages

25 Years

Compleat

Havelock North Village Kids

Redcurrent

Trade Aid - Havelock North

30 Years

Zinnia Floral Design

40 Years

Lee James Footwear

The Milk Bar

50 Years

Sally Anne Ladies Fashion

70 Years

Havelock North Club

100 Years

Havelock North Bowling Club

Havelock North Volunteer Fire Brigade

Iona College

120 Years

Hastings Golf Club

150 Years

St Columba's church