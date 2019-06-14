Milton Naylor, from Milton Andrews Hair Design, was the fan favourite at the Havelock North Business Association's annual awards on Friday night.
More than 200 people including Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst attended the event at The Blyth Performing Arts Centre, at Iona College.
The public were able to vote on Facebook and Instagram for their favourite retailers and service providers in several categories. Both voting and ticket sales were up on previous years.
Thirty six of Havelock North's businesses were recognised for their decades of hard work that have continued to contribute towards the growth and prosperity of the Village. These awards are for businesses that have achieved decade milestones from 10 years to 150 years.
This year the newest Village business, Little and Fox was chosen as a favourite, and St Columba's church was recognised for its 150 years in the Village.
Hastings District councillor Damon Harvey presented the award to a St Columba's representative.
The owners of Blue Moon Collection were given special recognition with a bouquet of flowers for their 20 years in the Village, as this year they passed the business into new hands.
The "Show the Love" award for the person who gives the best service (a category that allows business staff to be a part of the awards) went to Naylor.
Nominated and chosen by the public, judges said Naylor personified the brand "Love the Village" and was an ambassador for Havelock North.
Hazelhurst presented the award and a bouquet to Naylor.
Havelock North Business Association president Jane Mackersey said the awards were exemplified by an increase in local sales and a strong visitor market.
HNBA Favourite Awards Categories:
Favourite Village General Retailer – Wardini Books
Favourite Fashion (clothing and shoes) Retailer – Papillon
Favourite Giftware/Homeware/Specialty Retailer – Little and Fox
Favourite Village Hospitality establishment – dine in – Piku
Favourite Village Hospitality establishment – takeaway – Namaskar
Favourite Village Food and/or Beverage Supplier – Advintage
Favourite Health & Fitness (incl. health care providers) – Gilmours Havelock North
Favourite Hair and Beauty – Milton Andrews Hair Design
Favourite Tradies (incl. Motor vehicle services) – BP 2 Go Millward Motors
Favourite Community Asset/Group (incl. schools, childcare & events) – Havelock North Volunteer Fire Brigade
Favourite Accommodation – Porters Boutique Hotel
Favourite Tourism – Birdwoods Gallery & Sweet Shop
Favourite Service Provider – Havelock North Tyre & Alignment
Favourite Small-Medium business (less than 10 employees) – Event Cinema - Havelock North
Favourite medium-Large business (greater than 10 employees) – Driving Miss Daisy
"Show the Love" award for the person who gives the best service (a category that allows business staff to be a part of the awards) – Milton Naylor, Milton Andrews Hair Design
Longevity Awards
10 Years
Bay Blue
Driving Miss Daisy – Havelock North
Edges Art + Framing
Flight Centre - Havelock North
Havelock North Community Patrol
Havelock North Tyre and Alignment
Hunt & Seek
Milton Andrews Hair Design
Mogul
Peak Appearance
Pipi Café
Poppies – Havelock North
Red Consulting Group
Salsa Fashion Boutique
Tumu ITM Building Centre
20 Years
Advintage
Blue Moon Collection
Craggy Range
Revolution Bikes
Rose & Shamrock Village Inn
Havelock North Motor Lodge
Endsleigh Cottages
25 Years
Compleat
Havelock North Village Kids
Redcurrent
Trade Aid - Havelock North
30 Years
Zinnia Floral Design
40 Years
Lee James Footwear
The Milk Bar
50 Years
Sally Anne Ladies Fashion
70 Years
Havelock North Club
100 Years
Havelock North Bowling Club
Havelock North Volunteer Fire Brigade
Iona College
120 Years
Hastings Golf Club
150 Years
St Columba's church