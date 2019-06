A shed has been destroyed by fire in Havelock North.

Emergency crews attended the large blaze that razed the shed in a residential area on Lipscombe Cr at about 12.15pm.

There were no early reports of injuries but a plume of black smoke could be seen from kilometres away. It's understood the fire was now under control.

The shed fire could be seen from atop Te Mata Peak this afternoon. Photo Paul Taylor

Fire crews from Hastings and Havelock North attended the incident.

More to come.