

A Napier-based environmental specialist has announced she plans to run for Hawke's Bay Regional Council at this year's local body elections.

Nichola Nicholson , who has worked as an environmental planner and as a carbon and environmental consultant, says she wants to bring a younger, fresh approach to HBRC, as well as a female voice.

"I don't think the council currently is an accurate representation of the make-up of Hawke's Bay," Nicholson said.

"I'm running because I want to create a conversation around the environment and our region that reflects us all and that represents the interests and needs of Hawke's Bay as a whole.

"I bring a youth-adjacent voice and a female perspective that is lacking at the moment."

She has previously held roles with the Regional Council consents department as well as working with regional councils on behalf of clients.

"My experience with councils means I understand first-hand, how things work from the inside.

"It also means I have a good understanding of relevant policy and legislation."

She says her key focus points are biodiversity, climate change/action, water and community representation.

"We have been gifted with an incredibly beautiful region but also one that is productive and can support a positive economy."

She says there needs to be a focus on the environment for this to continue.

"We need to support and develop a region that works for all of us now and in the future, because we are laying the foundations for those who come after us."

As well as her work in environmental areas, Nicholson is a marriage celebrant.

She says this has given her insight into the Hawke's Bay tourism industry, and means she spends a lot of time in the local Hawke's Bay environment.

Nicholson will be standing for one of the Napier seats.