The finale to Youth Week in Hastings will be big - 36 metres big.

The Sports Crazy Day at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park on Sunday will include a 36 metre inflatable obstacle course – one of the biggest in New Zealand.

People are encouraged to grab their sneakers, sweat bands and mates for a day of crazy non-competitive sports.

There will be giveaways on the day and prizes for the best dressed teams. It will starting at 11am and the fun will continue until 3pm.

Advertisement

Friday, May 24, will also have a movie night at the Flaxmere Community Centre which will have free popcorn, candy floss and drink.

Doors open at 6pm with the movie starting at 6.30pm.