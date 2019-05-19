Two men have been charged with wilful damage and fighting in a public place after a man was thrown through a window at the Hastings Library.

Jahziah Keepa, 19, appeared in the Hastings District Court this morning, but Tamoti Wallace , 18, failed to appear.

The pair shocked onlookers as they allegedly started a fight at the library just after 11am last Thursday with one man being thrown through the window.

Witnesses said two men then climbed through the smashed glass and the fight continued.

It's understood the men had gang affiliations.

Hastings distrcit councillor Damon Harvey said it wasn't the first time a council facility had faced gang conflict, as a similar attack took place at the Havelock North public pools last December.

"A library should be one of the safest public places that people can visit. It's time we start discussing a patch ban in the CBD and in public facilities such as libraries."

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the 'latest increase in gang activity is not acceptable in the community.'

"Government legislation is very clear (since 2013) that gang insignia is prohibited on government and local government premises."

The pair are set to reappear in June.