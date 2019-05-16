Hawke's Bay police are investigating a possible sighting of missing Levin woman Kim Seamer in Napier.

The 49-year-old was last seen about 11am Monday walking at the top of Potts Hill on State Highway 57, between Shannon and Levin.

However, at 11.30am on Thursday, she was spotted by a member of the public in Anderson Park, Napier.

Kim is approximately 160cm tall, of medium build, with long sun bleached brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, dark blue skinny jeans and gumboots.

Police are urging people to come forward with any information regarding missing Levin woman, Kim Seamer who was last seen in Napier on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

A police spokeswoman said they had concerns for her welfare and asked anyone who might have seen Kim to get in touch by calling 111 immediately.