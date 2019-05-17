Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Kiwibank decides to drop customer who racially abused one of its call centre workers

By Chris Hyde
Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read
Sam couldn't believe the abuse from a Kiwibank customer calling him about a complaint. Edited photo / Paul Taylor

Sam couldn't believe the abuse from a Kiwibank customer calling him about a complaint. Edited photo / Paul Taylor

A Kiwibank customer who racially abused and threatened the Hawke's Bay-based call centre worker who was trying to help him has been reported to police.

The phone call, which Hawke's Bay Today has heard, is the worst the call centre worker has experienced since he arrived in New Zealand from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today