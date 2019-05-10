

A spot of drizzle wasn't enough to stop early morning dancers from showing off their moves at Napier's first dawn rave.

Otherwise known as a silent disco, the rules are simple - get some headphones, pick some beats and let loose.

Starting at 6.30am on Friday, organiser David Pons said he didn't really expect people to arrive at the Marine Parade site until after 7am - but the keen dancers arrived bright and early to get their moves on.

Early morning dancers show off their moves while the sun rises over Napier's first silent dawn rave. Photo / Warren Buckland.

"It was awesome right from the get-go, we had people queuing up to get headsets. We weren't expecting that so it took us a few minutes to get the system going so we could help out everyone," Pons said.

"The feedback was great and a lot of people hoped that another rave would be organised soon - perhaps on a month-to-month basis.

"We had all sorts of people show up, from families to millennials, cyclists or people on their morning run. It was just great watching people have a bit of a boogie in front of the sunrise."

Pons said they hoped to continue with the event in the coming months, but as it was a costly exercise, they were looking for local sponsorship.

"It's just such a great thing for people to do, it just releases stress, puts a smile on people's faces and gets them motivated for their day."