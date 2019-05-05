Th family hit by the loss of seven of their own in a road tragedy eight days ago have started the long process of recovery buoyed by what a spokesman says was "huge" support for such a rare large-scale tangihanga which ended at a Hawke's Bay marae on Saturday.

The tangi, in fine weather without a cloud in the sky, was at Timikara Marae, Moteo, for David Poutawa and Margaret Luke and children Trinity, Chanley, Jahnero, Akacia, and Khyus who all died in a head-n April 28, State Highway 1 crash between Wairakei and Atiamuri.

The funeral for eighth victim and sole oncoming vehicle occupant Jenny Rodgers will be held in Lower Hutt today

Hundreds gathered for the tangi, in which the seven variously coloured caskets rested surrounded by whānau and photographs of others who had passed previously, in a marquee fronted by two of the carvings from the old Timikara meeting house.

The 45-minute service was led off by Ratana lay preacher Hori Reti, who is also Te Whanganui-a-Orotu (Napier area) representative on the Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc board, and Arch Deacon Numia Tomoana (Anglican Mihingare), with representation also from the Salvation Army.

The procession, with 42 pallbearers would be followed by sole crash-survivor David Poutawa, 9, in a wheelchair, his right leg and left arm bandaged, and with older brother Legacy, who had been at home with his grandmother when the crash happened.

It would pause momentarily amid the thunderous Ngati Kahungunu haka Tika Tonu on the marae atea before wending towards and through an improvised waharoa off the paddock used for parking towards burial in a large shared grave.

The tangihanga had started when the seven caskets arrived from Hamilton about 1am on Thursday, in four hearses, including a stop at Tokoroa High School, one of the schools attended by the children since the whānau's move from Hawke's Bay where all had in the past attended Puketapu School, near Moteo.

Whānau spokesman Morehu Te Tomo said police escorted the cortege in and out of the South Waikato town so vehicles and whānau would not be separated by breaks in the traffic.

The funeral for seven people concludes at the urupa near Timikara Marae, Moteo. Photo/Duncan Brown

There was a large turnout at the high school where a mass haka continued "full-on" for 20 minutes before the cortege headed for Hawke's Bay, with some for other motorists often having to queue behind, but with respect.

"I felt sorry for them," Te Tomo said. "There were 30 to 40 vehicles, and we were travelling at no more than 80km/h. There were many behind us. They were very respectful, especially through the towns.

The family wanted to thank Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated and chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana for the support for the whānau, which included help with transport to and from Waikato and extra resources at the marae.

"Without this support it would have been very difficult," Te Tomo said. "Everything we needed was there for us."

There were also the many visitors, including representatives of King Tuheitia, who had left Hamilton about 3am on Thursday to spend time with the whānau. Others included many who had travelled from Australia, and there were those from various marae, schools, organisations and community.

Te Tomo's first-cousin, Hawke's Bay Police iwi liaison officer Sergeant Phil Rowden, headed for Hamilton less than 24 hours after the crash to assist throughout, becoming typical of some of those involved.

"We ask the family — the grandparents, the immediate family — what they want and it's a big part of it," said Te Tomo.

"We try to enable it so they don't have to do any of the work. Our job is to make sure their wishes are met."