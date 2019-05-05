The Dannevirke SPCA Op Shop is well and truly back on its feet, due to an amazing effort by its team of volunteers.

SPCA area manager Bruce Wills said the decision was made to close the shop, but a group of volunteers got together and came up with a proposal that would see it remain operating.

"The volunteers did an amazing job, they have really turned the shop around after putting in some hard work."

The shop had traded through some difficult months and is now in a good position.

Wills said the op shop was good for the community and good for the SPCA.

Advertisement

He said a new manager will be appointed soon.

The SPCA centre has also had its issues in the past as its premises were no longer suitable as they were in need of repair.

Dogs are no longer accommodated at the centre as the facility wasn't up to standard, Wills said.

"Dogs are taken to other nearby centres such as Waipukurau, Napier and Masterton and the council will hold them at the pound if necessary."

Wills said there was some criticism that the centre is no longer open for adoptions.

"Cats are transferred to Masterton SPCA every week and this has worked really well. We were finding it difficult to find homes for cats but now by working with larger centres 100 per cent of our animals are homed."

Wills said pop-up adoption events are held in Dannevirke for people wanting to adopt a cat.

The SPCA's inspectorate is continuing to operate.

"Our inspector is still available to investigate any welfare concerns and any allegations of mistreatment of animals."