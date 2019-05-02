

Progress is finally happening on the Taradale Community Pool.

Demolition of the old site on the grounds of Taradale Primary School is set to start in July to make way for the construction of the new complex.

Chairman of the Taradale Community Pool Trust, Brendon Rope, said it was on course to reach its funding goal and it plans to start the rebuild soon.

"We've been working hard to meet our fundraising target of $900,000, which will be met from our amazing community, in the form of charitable grants, in-kind donations from local businesses, sponsorship and donations," Rope said.

Advertisement

"So far we have raised over $600,000, which is outstanding and allows stage one to get under way."

Stage one is set to start with the demolition of the existing structure which is planned for the July school holidays.

"It will be so rewarding to see the rebuild begin," Rope said.

The Taradale Community Pool Trust was formed after the pool closed in 2016 to develop the business case to reopen the pool subject to Ministry of Education approval.

In December 2016, the pool was closed due to the complex not meeting the revised building standards.

Taradale Primary School principal Marty Hantz said everyone is happy to finally see the pool returning soon as it has been a big loss to the community while it's been gone.

"We're really excited about the reopening of the Taradale Community Pool, hopefully in early 2020," Hantz said.

"The Taradale Community Pool is an amazing facility and a great benefit to the community and we can't wait to have it open again."

The facility is used by four other schools in the local area, Tamatea Primary, Greenmeadows Primary, Taradale Intermediate and Taradale High School.

He said making sure children learnt to swim has always been important but has been tough to continue since the pool has been closed.

"While the Taradale Community Pool has been closed we have bussed children to the Onekawa Pool for swimming lessons, which has resulted in fewer swimming lessons, additional cost and lost learning time due to travel."

In its last year of operation in 2016 it had around 47,000 attendances, 736 registered learn to swim children and 1987 children completing the swim to survive programme supported by Sport Hawke's Bay.

Youthtown has been contracted to run the pool once it's reopened, ensuring school swimming, learn-to-swim lessons and club swimming can once again take place in Taradale.

Youthtown is a charitable trust that operates recreational facilities and runs community programmes targeted at youth.