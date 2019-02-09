Road users should avoid a section of State Highway 2 near Tangoio Settlement Road today, due to a crash which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Senior Constable Bryan Farquharson said the road will be closed from 9am Sunday for about 4 hours while the scene is cleared.

"There are no alternative routes or diversions while the road is closed and road users are asked to avoid the area."

"Motorists are thanked in advance for their patience."

Advertisement

The crash involved a logging truck, and happened at 6.30 Saturday morning.

The truck driver received minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said the road was expected to re-open at 2pm, or shortly after.