Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. Demolition Derby and Hawke's Bay Sprintcar Champs

A great night of Stockcar racing and the Hawke's Bay Sprintcar Champs. Stand back when these monsters hit the track! Huge wings, wide tyres and thundering V8 engines make exciting wheel to wheel racing at incredible speeds.

Meeanee Speedway, Sandy Rd, Meeanee, Napier: Today, 7pm-10pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/demolition-derby-and-hawkes-bay-sprintcar-champs/napier

2. New Zealand Red Cross Open Day

Join us at our Hastings Service Centre to celebrate our reopening! Free family entertainment (face painting, balloon twister, bouncy castle, sausage sizzle), spot prizes, Red Cross emergency truck on display, clothing bargains from our Red Cross shops and lots more!

New Zealand Red Cross, 823 Heretaunga St, Hastings: Today, 11am-2pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/new-zealand-red-cross-open-day/hastings

3. Black Barn Yoga on the Terraces with Olivia Nysse

Experience an exhilarating workout at the best outdoor venue in New Zealand - Black Barn Amphitheatre. Large flat grassed terraces mean yogis work out in comfort with the whole of Hawke's Bay as their backdrop. Black Barn Vineyards, Black Barn Rd, Havelock North: Today, 9am-10.15am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/black-barn-yoga-on-the-terraces-with-olivia-nysse/havelock-north

4. Devil's Elbow, summer 2019, x2 Hawkes Bay Shows

Devil's Elbow hail from the 'Sunny' Hawke's Bay, New Zealand - 'land of the long white cloud'. Formed in 2007 the band's sound has been described as punk-influenced, alt country-flavoured, electric-folk, garage rock n' roll. Dig! Paisley Stage, 17 Carlyle St, Napier: Today, 8pm-11.55pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/devils-elbow-summer-2019-x2-hawkes-bay-shows/napier

5. Jazz on the Village Green - Hawke's Bay Jazz Club Big Band

The current band started in 1991 with well-known Napier musician, the late Ernie Rouse the driving force behind it. Under the musical direction of Peter Mooney, they will play music from the 20s, 30s and 40s swing jazz era. Havelock North Domain, Napier Rd, Havelock North: Today 4pm-6pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/jazz-on-the-village-green-hawkers-bay-jazz-club-big-band/havelock-north

6. Summer in the Park

Summer in the Park is a free summer concert series held for 18 years featuring local and national musicians playing everything from opera to show tunes, rock, pop and country music. Cornwall Park, Tomoana Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 3pm-5pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/summer-in-the-park/hastings

7. Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan produced products. There is nothing like buying fruit and vegetables, freshly baked breads, meats, cheeses, preserves and sweet treats direct from the source. Hawke's Bay A&P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8.30am-12.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/hawkes-bay-farmers-market/hastings

8. Paper Cranes - Voices Tour

With songs that ponder the meaning of life, love, and our fleeting existence in this beautiful world, Paper Cranes music is warm, yet melancholy.

The Common Room, 227 Heretaunga St East, Hastings: Tomorrow 7pm-10pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/paper-cranes-voices-tour/hastings