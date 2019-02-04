While there is potentially some dampness in the air forecast for the big Mission Concert on Wednesday it was not causing any great stress at the venue.

"No, it's not really an issue for us," Sport and Entertainment events director Garry Craft said, adding that recent heatwave weather had effectively prepared the site for any spots of rain.

"The ground is really hard and there is plenty of grass," he said.

Late yesterday Metservice was forecasting showers developing in the morning with a change to southerly winds.

Advertisement

It would ease up in the afternoon and into the evening.

Craft said they were monitoring the forecasts and said it was looking better than initial forecast, and appeared "on the improve."

As its states on the concert website — "If it rains, the show will go on — the show will only be abandoned if conditions are deemed dangerous."

With the present relatively light showers forecast that situation was not on the cards.

For the setting up of the extensive site the weather had been perfect and scores of contractors and construction workers have been on the job for the past week setting up the huge stage, sound mixing towers, hospitality areas, toilets, temporary fencing and bins.

"It's all gone very well," Craft said.

As to the movements of star act Phil Collins he was pretty much in the dark as that was down to Collins' management.

"All I know is he will be coming in on a charter flight and it will be some time on Tuesday — that's all I know."

For the stage crew travelling with Collins it is set to be a long day — and night.

Their equipment is scheduled to arrive at 6pm Tuesday.

"They will work through the night putting it all together," Craft said.

There will be no sound check taking place.

On concert day more than 1000 local people will be involved in some form.

"We have 375 bar staff alone."

The beverage sites would also deal with both cash and eftpos to ensure delays were kept to a minimum.

Concertgoers could get an early taste of what would be available through The Mission Concert website where all the vendors along with available food and beverages were listed.

The "Northern Food Alley" has 13 vendors and the "Southern Food Court" has nine — with everything from burgers, nachos, pizza, sashimi, salads, coffees and muffins on the menu.

The bar menu shows a range of five wines from $35 a bottle or $10 a glass, and seven beers and RTDs from $6 to $7 a bottle.

Apple juice and fresh water was also available.

While food was available on site people could take a picnic hamper if they wished, and only unopened non-alcoholic drinks.