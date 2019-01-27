

The appearance of a strange blue-green substance has prompted the Napier City Council to warn owners to keep their dogs away from the waterways in Anderson Park.

The council environmental team are inspecting the odd substance, which "could be" cyanobacteria bacteria, often found growing on greenhouse glass, or around sinks and drains.

If it is cyanobacteria, it could be potentially fatal to dogs.

While tests are being conducted, a vacuum truck is being used to remove as much of the substance as possible.

Test results should be revealed this morning and warning signs have been placed around the affected area.

"Until we know what the substance is, we're taking a precautionary approach and assuming it is cyanobacteria.

"Do not let your dogs drink from or swim in the pond near the model railway and lighthouse, or the creek next to the Anderson Park Playground," the council says.

"If your dog shows any of the following signs after drinking from, or swimming or paddling in water, contact your vet immediately and tell them you're concerned about blue-green algae."

Symptoms of illness in dogs included vomiting, diarrhoea, seizures, weakness disorientation, confusion, drooling and breathing difficulties.