A Geotech assessment has found land at Cape Kidnappers to be unstable, following a landslide which injured two people last week.

The initial assessment of the area by a team of experts concluded on Friday evening, less than 24 hours after it first began.

It has found further rockfalls around the area.

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said this reiterates the need for the closure of all vehicle and pedestrian access to Cape Kidnappers along the beach from Clifton.

"Public safety is paramount and people are instructed to stay away from this area until further notice."

The two Korean tourists, both in their 20s remain at Hawke's Bay Hospital nearly five days after a huge slip of dirt came down on them, pushing them into the sea.

The woman, who was initially in a critical condition, was now in a stable condition, a Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said last night .

The man was also in a stable condition.

Emergency services were deployed to help with the operation about 2.30pm on Wednesday, south of the Clifton Motor Camp.

The pair were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by rescue helicopters after a retired couple brought them to shore with significant leg and pelvic injuries.