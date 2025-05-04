Advertisement
Six people injured in two crashes near Dannevirke

Rafaella Melo
Three people were transported to Palmerston North Hospital.

Six people were injured, two of them seriously, after two crashes near Dannevirke over the weekend.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Heretaunga Rd in Maharahara about 8.40pm on Friday.

Hato Hone St John said one person was taken by ambulance in a serious condition to Palmerston North Hospital.

Emergency services were then called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 in Dannevirke at 7.10pm on Saturday.

Two ambulances responded to the incident and one person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition and another in a moderate condition.

Three others with minor injuries were assessed at the scene, a St John spokesperson said.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened before midnight.

Earlier that day there were several crashes farther north in Hawke’s Bay.

A crash on State Highway 2 in Putorino about 3.40pm did not require ambulance intervention.

A single-vehicle crash in Havelock North about 5am had no serious injuries.

Another crash, about 10.40pm on Saturday in Whakatu, left a power pole damaged but no one injured.

