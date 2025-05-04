Six people injured in two crashes near Dannevirke

Three people were transported to Palmerston North Hospital.

Six people were injured, two of them seriously, after two crashes near Dannevirke over the weekend.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Heretaunga Rd in Maharahara about 8.40pm on Friday.

Hato Hone St John said one person was taken by ambulance in a serious condition to Palmerston North Hospital.

Emergency services were then called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 in Dannevirke at 7.10pm on Saturday.

Two ambulances responded to the incident and one person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition and another in a moderate condition.