Six people injured in two crashes near Dannevirke

Six people were injured, two of them seriously, after two crashes near Dannevirke over the weekend.
Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Heretaunga Rd in Maharahara about 8.40pm on Friday.
Hato Hone St John said one person was taken by ambulance in a serious condition to Palmerston North Hospital.
Emergency services were then called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 in Dannevirke at 7.10pm on Saturday.
Two ambulances responded to the incident and one person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition and another in a moderate condition.