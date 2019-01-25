The president of the Taradale RSA and five other members of the executive resigned and then left the building following a failed attempt to merge with the Taradale Club.

Royal New Zealand RSA chief executive Jack Steer said the resignations were announced via a notice on the club's notice board about 5pm on Thursday.

The resignations included president Mike Perreau, a past president and the treasurer.

Perreau was president for one month and one day after Peter Grant's resignation.

Steer said the resigning members had then arrived at the bar to have a beer about 6pm on Thursday night, only to leave soon after.

"Someone decided, as I understand it, to have a discussion about the decision, and they left."

The resignations mean vice-president, 23-year-old Brayden Coldicutt, has taken over as acting president.

He said the remaining executive members' main goal was to get the club pumping again.

"Today I have received three generous donations for members, and they are given to help give us a bit of breathing room while we plan what is next for the club."

He said it was a bit early to tell what the future of the club was, but the priority was to keep it open.

While he was not against the idea of a merger, he felt it had come too early, and without enough input from the club members.

Steer said the future of the Taradale RSA would become clearer within the next few weeks.

However, he felt there were several options that could help it survive.

"What I think will happen now is there will be a new executive committee, they will probably make some changes at the club and see if they can improve it's viability."

"It may be that they continue as they are, it may be that the Taradale Club becomes a better option, or it may be that the Taradale Club comes to them."

He said there were also examples, including in Wellington and Auckland, where RSAs did not have physical buildings, but met in restaurants or halls.

He said club mergers were another model, giving the merger of three Hastings clubs to form Club Hastings as an example.

He said many clubs, not just RSAs, were struggling. However, he said the RSA as a whole was not failing.

"Last year there were over 20,000 interactions by our support volunteers with veterans who needed assistance.

"We have a much more comprehensive support network than we ever had before."

"We will continue to provide support for veterans and their families, which is really what

we are hear for."

He said they would support the Taradale RSA with financial advice.

Perreau did not respond to attempts to contact him for comment.