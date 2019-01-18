

Cameron Huckle, 8, went bright red upon finding out he had been selected for coin toss duties for the India-NZ match on Wednesday.

His mother, Tara Huckle said tears came to her eyes when she saw her son's reaction.

The young fan was selected through a competition run by major cricket sponsors ANZ.

"It was a competition where you could enter your child so he was very lucky to be selected for that. They rang my partner and then we told Cameron on his birthday.

"He just went bright red and had tears in his eyes, he was just overwhelmed," she laughed.

"We watch the Indian Premier League and in fact Virat Kohli is the captain of Cameron's favourite IPL team, which is the Royal Challengers Bangalore, so he is very excited to meet both Virat and of course Kane Williamson when he does the coin toss."

"He's a very good batsman and he's a very good captain," the 8-year-old said.

The occasion was particularly special for the family - originally from Zimbabwe - who have a strong cricketing lineage.

The family moved to New Zealand due to the political unrest.

Tara's cousin, Adam Huckle successfully played cricket for Zimbabwe against New Zealand in 1997.

In a test against New Zealand in Bulawayo he took 11 wickets.

"Adam and I grew up on virtually neighbouring farms in Zimbabwe and although girls didn't get to play cricket back then I'm a huge cricket fan and so is my partner, so Cameron has grown up loving it."

Cameron's uncle, Mark Dekker also played for Zimbabwe and made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 1992, where he scored 50s in both matches of the series.

Now based in England, he's recently been appointed the head coach of Kent Woman's Cricket.

The legacy carries on as Cameron plays cricket at school with bowling being a particular favourite.

"I enjoy playing cricket on the beach with my grandparents, I think I'm the best player out of all of them."

He also participated in the Superstar Cricket Academy programme at Napier Tech Old Boys Cricket Club last year.

Huckle will carry the coin to the toss at the NZ-India cricket match at McLean Park, Napier at 2pm on Wednesday, January 23.