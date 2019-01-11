If you are planning to head to McLean Park this summer for a cricket match, watch out for scam tickets, New Zealand Cricket warns.

NZC said it has been made aware of fake and counterfeit tickets being sold on controversial online reseller site Viagogo, complete with inflated prices, incorrect entry information and slightly altered design graphics.

The said fans should only buy through authorised seller Ticketek to avoid being left out-of-pocket.

The warnings follow those raised for other events in New Zealand such as including All Blacks tests, ASB Classic tennis, and concerts from Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain and Bruno Mars.

Spokesperson for NZC, Graham Parks, said cricket fans wanting to get out and support the Black Caps and White Ferns this summer should avoid purchasing tickets from any seller apart from Ticketek, whether online or at the venue.

"It's already been brought to our attention that there are counterfeit tickets being sold on the Viagogo site for highly inflated prices – as much as $90 per ticket.

"The last thing NZC wants to see is cricket fans being ripped off and disappointed by unscrupulous resellers.

"The best way to avoid that is to buy through the authorised agents."

He said bona fide tickets were available via Ticketek's website, its mobile app, call centres, or at its in-venue kiosks.

He also wanted people to be aware of people selling adult tickets at what seemed like bargain prices, as they may be scammers.

"We noticed last summer people had been on-sold, or had bought children's tickets under the mistaken belief they would admit an adult.

"It's something we now have to monitor at all games."