Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. Mitre 10 MEGA Outdoor Movie Season - Grease

The Mitre 10 Mega Outdoor Movie Season at Bay Skate is back this January, this time also with movies for grown-ups! So find the movie or movies for you, grab your tickets and enjoy with the views of the Pacific, and across to Cape Kidnappers.

Bay Skate, 290 Marine Parade, Napier, Hawke's Bay: Today, 8.30pm-11pm

2. Phil Edwards Band

After some quick success on Australian radio waves, the guys are warming up throughout New Zealand before they hit across the ditch. Be sure to check out their latest single Cabin in the woods, this is a fine example of what is to come next year as they plan to release their second album. If you are after a great night out be sure to check these guys out at Paisley Stage in Napier, with support from Fraser Mac.

3. 2019 Kick-Off Magpie Market

This is a destination market offering high quality hand-crafted items, home grown produce and original art alongside collectibles and lovely beauty and health products. There is a sausage sizzle and coffee cart on site and up to 30 stalls, mostly indoors out of the heat in summer.

Meeanee Hall, Gavin Black St, Meeanee, Napier: Today, 10am-2pm

4. Summer Cycling Carnival - Tineli Gran Fondo Ride

The ride organised by Ramblers Cycling Club will involve a mass start and the number of laps you will ride will be determined by your grade. Assemble for the event at the south side of the finish line on Marine Parade.

Scenic Hotel Te Pania, 45 Marine Parade, Napier South, Napier: Today, 10am

5. Fiesta of Lights

There's so much more to see at our 20th anniversary celebration ... dazzling light display

scattered along a tree-lined trail are surrounded by thousands of sparkling fairy lights. Started in 1998, our holiday light event has grown in size and offers a fun experience for young and old.

Hawke's Bay A&P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 9pm-11pm

6. Hygge Sounds of summer

Beanbags, beach umbrellas, food and wine on the grass by the sea. Chill out at the end of the week in an environment unmatched with some of Hawke's Bay's best musicians.

Clifton Bay, 468 Clifton Rd, Te Awanga, Hastings: Tomorrow, 3pm –6pm

7. Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan produced products. There is nothing like buying fruit and vegetables, freshly baked breads, meats, cheeses, preserves and sweet treats direct from the source.

Hawke's Bay A&P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8.30am-2.30pm

8. Beer Day Out

Come down for an awesome Beer Day Out. Over 20 taps of beer from:

- Abbey Brewery - Brave Brewing Co - Giant Brewing Co - Mata Brewing Co - Sneaky Brewing Co - Zeffer Cider - Roosters Brewery - Guest breweries/cideries around New Zealand on tap. Kick back and relax and listen to the chilled sounds of local talents while sipping away on some of some great NZ craft beers in the vines. Six hours of music from two bands.

Abbey Cellars Winery & Brewpub, 1769 Maraekakaho Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 12pm-6pm

