

Hawke's Bay got off to a wobbly start this morning as an earthquake based near Wairoa was felt as far as Clive.

The 4.0 magnitude quake was recorded 25km south-west of Wairoa at a depth of 27km with plenty of residents reporting they felt the shake at about 7.30am.

From a "jolt" in Bayview to a "little shake" in Taradale to a "light wobble" in Clive, the quake, classified as "light" by GeoNet was widely felt across the Hawke's Bay region.

It's not the only shake recorded by GeoNet during the Christmas period as three small quakes were recorded yesterday near Porangahau with magnitudes ranging between 2.3 to 2.9. All were relatively shallow, with depths ranging between 12-15km.

Advertisement

Two small quakes were also recorded on Christmas Day in Porangahau with magnitudes of 2.9 and 2.2. Both were fairly shallow at depths between 14km and 21km.

The biggest quake felt by Hawke's Bay residents this year had a magnitude of 6.2 and occurred in late October this year.