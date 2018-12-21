Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events on for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. Summer Sessions

Kickback and relax and listen to the chilled sounds of local talents while sipping away on some of our boutique wines and beers in the vines.

Abbey Cellars Winery & Brewpub, 1769 Maraekakaho Rd, Hastings: Today, 1pm –4pm

Information:https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/summer-sessions/hastings

2. Carols in Cornwall Park

Starting at 4pm, the line-up includes a number of performances – ranging from sing-along carols led by the Hawke's Bay Orchestral Society's youth players, to a dance display by Rezpect Dance Academy. Father Christmas is booked to make a special appearance and face painting and pony rides will be available. The popular splash pad at the park will also keep the kids entertained and food vendors will be on site to sort out the hunger pangs. This popular, free event promises to get you right in the mood for Christmas Day.

Cornwall Park, Tomoana Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 4pm-7pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/carols-in-cornwall-park/hastings

3. Napier Urban Farmers' Market

Walk down Emerson St and end up in a perfect little market offering a true Hawke's Bay experience. This is where the locals shop. Enjoy freshly roasted coffee, divine treats and all the produce you need to cook up a true locavore's meal. Shop local and enjoy some of the best produce from around Hawke's Bay available right in the centre of Napier City every Saturday morning. Talk to the growers and taste the flavours of Hawke's Bay.

Clive Square, Napier: Today, 9am-1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/napier-urban-farmers-market/napier

4. Taradale RSA Sunday Market

Taradale Sunday Market, free selfies with Santa. Santa has presents for the children, come and take some photos.10am-noon.

Taradale RSA, 156 Gloucester St, Taradale, Napier: Tomorrow, 8am-1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/taradale-rsa-sunday-market2/napier

5. Kiwi Experience Tour at the Kiwi Crèche

Come and hear about our kiwi conservation work. There will be an opportunity to see a kiwi chick at the end of the talk (subject to availability on the day and the weather). We will walk around Lake Opouahi to discover native fauna & flora, followed by an educational talk on kiwi back at the main Shelter. This will involve 45 mins walk on the track which can be slippery and rough in some places.

Opouahi Scenic Reserve, Pohokura Rd, Tutira, Napier: Today, 11.30am -12.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/kiwi-experience-tour-at-the-kiwi-creche/hawkes-bay-gisborne

6. Black Barn Growers' Market

The market season opens with the new season's asparagus, strawberries and artichokes and finishes as summer comes to an end with stone fruit, peppers and beans. As well as all the seasonal produce, the market is crammed with freshly baked bread, locally roasted coffee, flowers, meat, pickles, olive oil, organic veges, lavender products etc.

Black Barn Vineyards, Black Barn Rd, Havelock North: Today, 9am –12pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/black-barn-growers-market/havelock-north

7. Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan produced products. There is nothing like buying fruit & vegetables, freshly baked breads, meats, cheeses, preserves and sweet treats direct from the source.

Hawke's Bay A & P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8.30am – 12:30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/hawkes-bay-farmers-market/hastings

8. Christmas Sunday Storytime

Join us at our last Sunday storytime for 2018 with Christmas stories, songs and crafts. Suitable for all ages. Hastings War Memorial Library, Civic Square, Warren St, Hastings: Tomorrow, 2pm-2.45pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/christmas-sunday-storytime/hastings