

A splash of rain wasn't enough to dampen the Christmas cheer of the 12,000 people who attended Cox Partners Christmas at the Park on Saturday night.

It was the first time the event was held at Hawke's Bay's Regional Sports Park and the location proved to be extremely successful.

Fans crowded in from both Hastings and Napier to enjoy the festivities which included live entertainment, a visit from the man in red, a confidence course and the famous face painting.

This year also featured special guest and former Havelock North High school student Geoff Sewell of Amici Forever, along with supporting artists Blue Saloon and Danica Bryant.

Advertisement

Event organiser David Trim said the event was in its 12th year and he couldn't be happier with easy flow of the evening.

"The rain wasn't enough to stop the show, it turned up uninvited towards the end, it didn't saturate anyone, but it was enough to be slightly annoying," he said.

But the show went on, with a strong crowd staying right until the end of the evening to enjoy the spectacular fireworks display.

"There were probably 7000-8000 people who stayed on after the rain arrived, it was a fantastic night, everything went to plan, there was no arrests which was fantastic.

"The confidence course was a real attraction, it was just so neat to see so many families come out. There were mums and dads sitting on picnic blankets while the kids were enjoying the confidence course, it was just really, really cool."

Trim said they're always happy with the strong attendance each year and don't have any plans to extend the festivities anytime soon.

"We're really happy with about 15,000-20,000 people, which is the number it usually sits between. It's a good number and a manageable number."

The highlight for Trim was the brand new and extensively large stage which was used for the performers throughout the evening.

Prime sponsor Malcolm Cox agreed with Trim saying that the new stage would provide plenty more opportunities for festive activities around Hawke's Bay in the future.

"The stage was purchased by a local scaffolding company, it's the largest stage which has been used in Hawke's Bay and it's only available in our region - so hopefully we will be seeing it pop up at other venues around the Bay again soon."

Cox said he couldn't be happier with the outcome and said he had been receiving multiple phone calls from clients and members of the public since Saturday night.

"The overwhelming feedback was that the atmosphere was such a friendly, comfortable, easily accessed kind of occasion - it was a shame that the rain came when it did, just before the main act-Geoff Sewell - who is a pretty extraordinary guy. To see him up there with his children performing was completely heart-warming."