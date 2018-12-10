Motorists travelling on State Highway 2 between Napier and Hastings this Thursday will have the option of a detour through Te Awa Ave near the Awatoto stretch of the highway.

Road crews will be carrying out sealing work on the highway, weather permitting.

Disruption to travels times would be "negligible" an NZ Transport Agency spokesman said.

Crews were putting temporary speed advisory signs out on Monday and electronic signs asking motorists to drive with care also went up at Ellison St and at Awatoto.

Sealing work is also taking place on SH2 south around Poukawa and there were likely to be delays there as stop-go traffic signalling would be in place along with temporary speed restrictions.

Similar restrictions, and delays, can be expected for sealing work being carried out on SH2 north between Napier and Wairoa around Tutira and from Waihua to Kotemaori.

On the Hawke's Bay Airport to Bay View stretch of the highway night crews will be in action through until Thursday on the major passing lane construction.

Temporary speed limits are operating and motorists are advised to drive with caution as lane diversions are in place.

The final stages of the major Pakowhai Links roundabout project are being carried out in the form of landscaping and there will be road shoulder closures at times, although no major delays can be expected.

Road dropout repair crews are continuing to work at repairing damage caused by heavy rain on SH2 near Sandy Creek Tutira as well as the Glencoe Gorge on SH50 and near Terapatiki on SH38 between Wairoa and Lake Waikaremoana.