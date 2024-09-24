The Glengarry Soldier Settlement Heritage Site Working Group was then established, led by John Phillips and members Terry Hynes, Mike Harold and Sandra Cordell.

Mayor Tracey Collis congratulated the group, saying the Tararua District Council was always pleased to see places of interest and historical significance recognised, especially the Glengarry Settlement because of its importance nationwide.

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis, flanked by John Lamason on the swamp seat and book author Mike Harold, congratulating the group for creating a significant memorial.

She said the community had welcomed the soldier settlers and the district had benefited greatly from their hard work.

Speaking for the World War I Glengarry Soldier Settlement families, Simon Curran said the Glengarry Soldier Settlement is a nationally significant example of how local political empowerment can facilitate nationally important change.

Curran said, “In 1919 the Government purchased 2000 acres from James Armstrong to create a soldier settlement of 24 farms, which were balloted for settlement in November 1920.

Colonel Paul Curry spoke on behalf of the soldiers who gained farms in the ballot.

“Successful balloted farmers were placed on a rent-to-own leasehold, but the high price paid by the Government for the Glengarry block resulted in a situation where it became impossible to service the debt with on farm earnings alone.

“Only two farms had a house when families moved in. By mid-1921, many of the Glengarry Soldier Settler families were in a predicament with several farmers and families having already walked off their land.”

The Glengarry Soldier Settlers, led by Fred Tidswell and supported by Dannevirke solicitor, former World War I Royal Flying Corp fighter pilot and Dannevirke RSA president, Ivan Kite, challenged the Government’s refusal to review the farm valuations.

Attending the memorial unveiling, Colonel Paul Curry (left), Simon Curran, Clive Weber, John Lamason, Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis, John Phillips, Mike Harold.

What followed was a political lobby led by the Glengarry Soldier Settlers.

They challenged the Hawke’s Bay Lands Board, then the Commissioner of Lands and finally the Minister of Lands.

The campaign, supported by the Dannevirke community and local bodies, developed into a nationwide campaign for change. In July 1922 a bill was introduced by the NZ Government to review the rentals on Soldier Settlement properties throughout NZ.

In September 1924 the Government approved the revaluations.

The outcome was an average 20% reduction of Soldier Settlement properties, affecting the viability of about 4000 family farms.

Sadly, Tidswell never reaped the benefits of the political lobby he had led. He was killed in a farm-related accident in April 1926.

The rules around Soldier Settlements meant his wife Dorothy, pregnant with their second child, was required to move from the property, which was then offered to Eddie Curran who was the second person in the ballot draw for that farm section.

Colonel Paul Curry spoke on behalf of the soldiers, saying the World War I Soldier Settlement scheme was a nationwide rehabilitation initiative after the war throughout NZ and the actions of the Glengarry Soldier Settlers, which helped many other settlers, held national significance.

Working Group member Terry Hynes looking at the panel that shows the farms and names of first settlers.

The unveiling group of Clive Weber, Simon Curran, John and Debbie Lamason, Commander Curry and Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis removed the covers from the memorial arch, composed of timber posts topped by a steel silhouette portraying the soldier farmers at work with horses and ploughs.

At its foot three stainless steel panels show a map of the farms, names of the first settlers and a history of the block.

Donors to the project include Monty Fairbrother Charitable Trust, Pub Charities Ltd, Ruahine Range View Farm (Mark and Rebecca Johnston), Dannevirke Community Board, Phil Lamason Heritage Centre Trust (Inc), Phillips Family.