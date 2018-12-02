A Tararua Health and Wellbeing Group has been formed to develop a plan for our district, but five years ago Dannevirke's Arthur (Stalky) Law decided to take responsibility for his health and wellbeing into his own hands.

"I'd eased off other activities and doing 70 lengths of the pool twice a week helps to reduce my girth," the 84-year-old said. "I'm determined to keep fit and my doctor's reports are good."

Stalky has always loved the water and he said swimming and walking 70 lengths of the AMP Wai Splash pool on each Monday and Thursday helps keep him young.

"Years ago I was an honorary fisheries ranger out on the coast and I enjoyed the water even then," he said.

Advertisement

"When I farmed out on Weber Rd we had a stream running through and in the summer it was a good opportunity to get in the water."

Stalky doesn't join the aqua aerobics groups in the pool, preferring to spend his hour's activity concentrating on his own exercise programme.

"It's keeping healthy and it's about doing it for yourself," he said.