Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on offer this weekend.

1. Sophie Jean Dance Company Recital 2018

Sophie Jean Dance Company is presenting a showcase of Contemporary and Jazz Dance choreography.

This year's recital is based on different books for each dance piece from Great Gatsby to Boy in the Stripped Pyjamas.

Blyth Performing Arts Centre, 42 Lucknow Rd, Havelock North: Today, 6.30pm–8.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/sophie-jean-dance-company-recital-2018/havelock-north

2. Women's Lifestyle Expo Napier

More than 120 companies involved, featuring everything from jewellery and beauty to business products and information, crafts, fitness, food and wine sampling and much more. Expo includes a Hair Styling Lounge, Beauty Bar, Nail Bar, plus the popular Taste Zone, NZ Craft Zone, Fashion Zone and Goodie Bags.

Pettigrew Green Arena, 480 Gloucester St, Napier: Today and Tomorrow, 10am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/womens-lifestyle-expo-napier/napier

3. Village Street Carnival 2018

The whole village will come alive with a carnival vibe that you don't want to miss:

- Quality food stalls staffed by our award-winning cafes, restaurateurs and food trucks.

- Carnival food at our cafes and restaurants.

- Artisan suppliers and growers showcasing their produce.

- Bouncy castles, story readings, a magician, a fairy, face painting and more for the kids.

- Buskers, live music and street performances on a centralised stage.

- Artists creating and selling on the street.

- Exclusive carnival deals and some incredible bargains from our amazing retailers.

Havelock North Village, 12 Napier Rd, Havelock North: Today, 9am–3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/village-street-carnival-2018/havelock-north

4. Clifton Rd Beach Clean-Up

Come along and help protect our beautiful beaches and wildlife from litter in this big beach clean-up. Feel free to bring your own gloves and bags but some will be made available as well. Wear appropriate footwear and clothing, sunscreen, hat and bring water. Contact Togia Lui on 021 800 879 for more information.

Clifton Rd Reserve, 41 Clifton Rd, Hastings: Today, 10am-12pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/clifton-beach-clean/hawkes-bay-gisborne

5. Napier Pottery Club

The club is holding a fundraising event to raise funds for kiln and building maintenance. There will be sculptural, decorative, domestic and whimsical pottery pieces as well as craft work including small wooden gem boxes, other wood craft, a variety of potted-up plants, air plants on polished driftwood, babies booties and cot blankets amongst other things.

Known potters exhibiting include Penny Madden, Sue King, Rob Harris, Sally Evans, Christine King and Sophie Lankovsky. Alongside these better-known potters there will be work by emerging artists.

This will be a great opportunity to purchase a unique gift of pottery at far less than gallery prices or other items to solve your Christmas gift problems or buy a special gift for yourself whilst at the same time supporting a local club.

Whitmore Park, Marewa, entrance at 96a Nuffield Ave: Today, 10am-2pm.

6. Ahuriri Street Fest

We are closing down the streets in the Ahuriri Village to traffic and opening them up for people to walk, cycle chat, eat and dance. Local businesses will be out in the streets as well. There will be music and games, food and drink and an opportunity to see what secrets lay in the Ahuriri township.

The Box - Ahuriri Village Green, 36 Waghorne St, Ahuriri, Napier: Tomorrow,

10am–2pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/ahuriri-street-fest/napier

7. Hastings Library Preschool Storytime

Join us on Sundays at 2pm for a fun storytime and craft session in the Children's Area at Hastings Library. All are welcome for stories and fun. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Please note these sessions are only during school terms.

Hastings War Memorial Library, Civic Square, Warren St, Hastings: Tomorrow 2pm–3pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/hastings-library-preschool-storytime2/hastings

8. Taradale Sunday Market

Meet the people who make and create. From wooden toys to polished stones, Steampunk to hand knits. Felt creations to baby accessories. The weekly craft market is full of inspiration, quilts, rock art, beads and fresh barista coffee. So much more to see, with new and different stalls weekly. It is an indoor, outdoor market so it doesn't matter what the weather is like.

Taradale RSA, 156 Gloucester St, Taradale, Napier: Tomorrow, 8am–12pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/taradale-sunday-market2/napier