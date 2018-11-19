We need your help in finding the 2018 Hawke's Bay Today Person of the Year.

He or she could be someone who has made a significant contribution to the Hawke's Bay community in terms of charity, fundraising or other non-profit activities.

Or someone who has achieved remarkable success in her or his chosen business, career or sport.

Maybe a local who has demonstrated courageous or heroic actions?

Those nominated have some rather large shoes to fill.

Last year's winner was Maraenui community worker, Minnie Ratima, who was honoured for her selfless sacrifice helping others in the community.

In 2016, Bill and Anne Perry were dubbed the "saviours of the Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park" after forgoing millions of dollars and sealing a deal with the Napier, Hastings and Hawke's Bay regional councils to see the park stay forever in public hands.

The 2015 winner, Ian Emmerson, was described by one of the judges as epitomising "the great Bay man".

Paediatrician and Children's Commissioner Russell Wills was the judges' unanimous choice the year before, while inaugural winner Flaxmere Boxing Academy head coach Craig McDougall was also chosen unanimously.

Deputy editor Mark Story said Hawke's Bay Today was proud to get behind the annual quest to find a worthy of Person of the Year.

"Hawke's Bay has so many people out there doing some amazing things and we see this as an opportunity to give praise to a deserving person.

"These people don't do what they do for any recognition, but we believe it is important to shine a light on their achievements."

The winner will be announced before Christmas.

All Person of the Year nominations must be emailed to news@hbtoday.co.nz — with a few sentences explaining why you have chosen to nominate that person.