Plans are underway for Hawke's Bay's first Rangatahi (youth) Court, Ngā Kōti Rangatahi o Aotearoa, a decade after it first started in the country.

A hui was held at Te Aranga Marae in Flaxmere on Saturday, with Judge Heemi Taumaunu who led the development of Rangatahi Courts and Principal Youth Court Judge John Walker present, among others.

Hastings District Council Flaxmere councillor Henare O'Keefe said it went "exceptionally well".

"We have got to make some changes, not only in the home, but in the way the justice system deals with young offenders and their families." And while he believes it is not the "silver bullet", it will still go a long way.

Advertisement

Family Court Judge Peter Callinicos attended the hui for a Rangatahi Court in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

They are still in the early stages and have yet to decide what marae it will be held on and what it will look like. But O'Keefe says the need for it is here.

"We have embraced it. The next step now is we need to meet with our people, meet with the iwi, have discussions about it." He expected it could be up and running as early as next year.

There are 15 Rangatahi Courts around the country, and two Pasifika Courts in Auckland.

The courts work within the Youth Court legal structure and the same laws and consequences apply as they would in the Youth Court.

Local kaumatua Tom Mulligan spoke at the hui. Photo / Warren Buckland

A typical hearing at a Rangatahi Court will start with a pōwhiri of manuhiri (visitors) onto the marae. After which, the hearing of each young person's case then starts with a mihi from the kaumātua, showing respect to that young person and acknowledging their whanau, hapū and iwi links.

During the time that the young person attends the Rangatahi Court, it is expected that they will learn their pepeha (traditional greeting of tribal identity).

A Judge, Police, kaumātua/kuia, social worker, court staff, whānau, a Youth Advocate, Lay Advocate will attend the hearing, along with the victim if they choose.

People gathered at Te Aranga Marae, Flaxmere. Photo / Warren Buckland

Over 60 per cent of those appearing in the Youth Court are of Māori descent.

"When you look at the young offenders, Maori as we all know, are overrepresented in the justice system. A full-immersion Maori approach, not only to justice, but to other components of our community, where Maori are helping Maori, I think our chances of succeeding would be far greater," O'Keefe said.

Hastings District Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said "it was a very positive hui and wonderful to have district court judges from around New Zealand telling us about how the process of the Rangatahi Court works in other regions of New Zealand.

"We have a great opportunity to look at a similar system for our Rangatahi in Kahungunu and looking forward to the Iwi and the community coming together."

A spokesperson for the Office of the Principal Youth Court Judge said "... Judge John Walker wishes to wait for a decision from local iwi on whether they want to host a Rangatahi Court in Hawke's Bay before commenting on the potential to establish such a court in the region."