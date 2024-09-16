Arrests after Wairoa gang conflict: Guns, knives, drugs discovered

A house was shot at and cars were set on fire on Wairoa's Grey Street. Photo / NZME

Several gang members were arrested and charged in Wairoa after the issuing of a Gang Conflict Warrant. .

Inspector Danny Kirk, Acting Tairāwhiti Area Commander, said the arrests in the past week were under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023, which enables Police to apply for special search warrant powers during times of gang conflict.

“The warrant was sought by Eastern District Police following an incident on Grey Street on 10 September, where a house was shot at and cars were set on fire.

“A woman suffered serious burns as a result and it was fortunate that more people were not seriously injured,” Kirk said.

“The use of serious violence and firearms in public places will not be tolerated and gangs can expect a stern response from Police when members of the public are put at risk by their actions.”