Arrests after Wairoa gang conflict: Guns, knives, drugs discovered

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
A house was shot at and cars were set on fire on Wairoa's Grey Street. Photo / NZME

A house was shot at and cars were set on fire on Wairoa's Grey Street. Photo / NZME

Several gang members were arrested and charged in Wairoa after the issuing of a Gang Conflict Warrant. .

Inspector Danny Kirk, Acting Tairāwhiti Area Commander, said the arrests in the past week were under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023, which enables Police to apply for special search warrant powers during times of gang conflict.

“The warrant was sought by Eastern District Police following an incident on Grey Street on 10 September, where a house was shot at and cars were set on fire.

“A woman suffered serious burns as a result and it was fortunate that more people were not seriously injured,” Kirk said.

“The use of serious violence and firearms in public places will not be tolerated and gangs can expect a stern response from Police when members of the public are put at risk by their actions.”

Police conducted 15 vehicles stops while the warrant was in place.

As a result of these vehicle stops, five gang members – a mix of Mongrel Mob and Black Power - were arrested and charged with a range of offences, including possession of offensive weapons, possession of methamphetamine and cannabis, driving while disqualified, and breach of bail.

Various quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis were located, along with knives and other weapons including a set of knuckle dusters with a blade attached.

Police also impounded three vehicles.

In addition to the five arrests during vehicle stops, a 24-year-old patched Black Power member was arrested on 13 September and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, after two firearms were located at his address.

The man was remanded in custody to appear in Gisborne District Court on Monday.

Alongside the work carried out by officers in Wairoa, Tairāwhiti Police are continuing to investigate a report of shots being fired at a house on Glasgow Crescent overnight on Tuesday/Wednesday last week.

Nobody was injured in this incident, however, “the occupants of the house were understandably shaken.


